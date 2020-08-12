Sharon Grace Thomas Lowe, 58, from Owensboro, died on Aug. 10, 2020, at the Forest Hills Commons assisted living facility in Louisville where she had lived since 2019. She was born in Louisville on March 3, 1962, Sharon lived in Owenboro from 1978 until 1991 and from 2007 until 2018. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1980 and from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1984. Sharon was married to Bruce Lowe of Olney, IL, from 1991 to 2007. She loved drawing and painting, cats, purple, and 1970s pop culture. Sharon was a long-time member at Third Baptist Church.
Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Emily Mayhall Thomas; and is survived by her loving father, Rev. Joe Milton Thomas; her sister Karen Thomas Smith (Kevin Smith); and her niece Claire Amal Thomas Smith.
The funeral service for Sharon, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Yellow Creek Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Sharon’s family has requested that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions the Morocco Coronavirus Relief Fund of the Kentucky Cooperative Baptist Fellowship at www.cbfky.org/donate.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sharon Thomas Lowe may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented