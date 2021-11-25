BROWDER — Sharon Gwendolyn Whitmer, 68, of Browder, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her residence. She was the postmaster at Drakesboro Post Office and was a member of Browder Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Whitmer; son Christopher Donovan; daughter Jennifer Scharfenberger; brother Darrell Vincent; and sisters Linda Rager Johnson, Brenda (Darreld) Phillips, Melody Mercer and Debbie Aubrey.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Friday.
