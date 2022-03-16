HARTFORD — Sharon James Hardin, 73, of Hartford, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home. She was a homemaker and member of McHenry Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Suzanne Strong, Tom (Beverly) Hardin, Dana Hardin Rowland, and Derek (Jessica) Hardin.
Service: 1 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to, Sharon James Hardin Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left by visiting Sharon James Hardin’s memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
