CLOVERPORT — Sharon Jean Morgan, 66, of Cloverport died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She retired from Olin Chemical and was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church.
Survivors: husband, Joe Morgan; son,William Irwin; and sister, Janice Mortensen.
Service: Noon Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: St. Romuald Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Romuald Cemetery.
