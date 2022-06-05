Sharon Kay (Powers) Moseby, 77, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital of Evansville.
She retired from the Laborers Union #561.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Moseby; a daughter, Robin (Mike) Lockhart; and a brother, Gary (Glenda) Tuttle.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spencer County Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com
