BREMEN — Sharon Kay Vincent, 67, of Bremen, passed at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Sharon’s story starts on Sept. 26, 1953, the oldest daughter/child of Frank and Gladys Hobgood.
Sharon was born and raised on the Ridge in Midland before later moving to Bremen, where she went to school, made lifelong friends, met the love of her life, Steve, and raised her children. Sharon and Steve became high school sweethearts and were married Nov. 24, 1971. Sharon enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren, whether it was attending Sumner’s baseball games, time on the boat or beach or canning fresh produce. Not only could Sharon make some of the best shaker pickles you ever ate, her peanut butter fudge and brownies could make your mouth water.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Sharon were her husband, Steve Vincent; mother Gladys McPherson Hobgood; and her in-laws, Elzie and Irene Vincent.
Loved ones that will miss Sharon until they meet again are her son, Steven (Angie) Vincent; daughter Stephanie Vincent; father Frank Hobgood; granddaughter Kayla Vincent; grandsons Sumner Shelton and Jack Higgs; sisters Elaine Newcom, Vickie Latham and Lisa Mercer; and many more family, friends and her granddogs.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
