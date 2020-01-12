Sharon Kaye Stutts, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home. Born in Owensboro on Dec. 6, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Alyine Puckett Pulliam, a member of Hancock Christian Church and retired as a barge cook.
Sharon was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was caring for her grandchildren. Her favorite saying was "I live for those who love me."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Laquita Miller and Rita Garrison; and a brother, Randy Curtis Pulliam.
Surviving are her children, James "Rusty" (Sara) Stutts of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Canasa (Johnny Rice) Lambert; grandchildren Erica (Isaac) Brown, Marci Lambert, Alex Davis, Jaden Stutts, Justin Stutts, Joshua Brown, Jamison Birchler and Madison Burch; and a great-grandchild, Kenlie Brown.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hancock Christian Church with a dinner to follow at Central Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Cardinal Cremation Society was entrusted with the care of the Stutts Family.
