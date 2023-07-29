Sharon Kost, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 3, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Luther Henry and Adeline Estille (Carr) Porter. Sharon was a member of Third Baptist Church. She enjoyed going out to eat, particularly at Golden Corral or Moonlite. Sharon also enjoyed watching TV, especially General Hospital and Wheel of Fortune.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Edward Kost; son, Philip Ray Kost; and brother, Larry Carr Porter.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Michael Kost and Mark Edward Kost; brother, John Porter (Linda); sisters, Judy Porter Brown, Janice Porter, and Becky Braden; grandchildren, Winter Kost, Dakota Kost, Genny Kost, and Josh Kost; great-grandson, Sammy Rapier; several other great-grandchildren; along with some nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Sharon’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented