Sharon Leigh Hicks Atherton, 68, of Owensboro, awoke in the arms of her beloved Jesus Christ at her home Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. She was born July 2, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Glenn A. Hicks and Lenora Hobbs Hicks. Sharon was a 1973 Owensboro High School graduate. She received her bachelor’s of science degree in nursing from Austin Peay in 1990 and a master’s of science in nursing and nursing education from Regis University in 2006. Sharon worked as a registered nurse at Nashville Memorial Hospital and Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. She worked as a charge nurse for Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and a dialysis nurse for the Davita Dialysis Center. She absolutely adored all of her patients. Sharon was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She was a pianist at several churches and cherished the gift of music. She loved taking care of her flowers.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy Lynn Atherton of Murray and Carey Ann Atherton of Owensboro; two brothers, Larry Hicks (Linda) and Tim Hicks (Robin); numerous nieces and nephews including, Anthony Hicks, Lindley Crowe, and Stephanie Hicks; and her precious puppy dog, Kaela Grace.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of her arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Towers, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
