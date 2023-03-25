Sharon Ling Kurtz, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Sharon was born in Covington to the late Roger Leroy Ling and Mary Alphonsine Gray Ling Feb. 3, 1941. She attended Southgate Public Schools and graduated from Fort Thomas Highlands High School in 1959. At the end of the summer break, her former first grade teacher passed away unexpectedly, and Sharon received an emergency teaching certificate to teach first grade while attending Northern Kentucky University for her freshman year of college. She transferred to Kentucky Wesleyan College to complete her BS degree in English and Speech. Sharon received her master’s degree from Western Kentucky University in 1964 and two weeks later married William Burton Kurtz. They had met at KWC. After their marriage, she was an associate professor of English at KWC for several years.
Some of her memberships and offices held include Kappa Delta Sorority, Owensboro Junior League, Fleur de Lis Garden Club, Women’s Guild, Salvation Army Auxiliary (founding member and past president) and Advisory Board, Daviess County Parks Board, Friendship Force Exchange Director to Berlin, Germany, Married Ladies Reading Club, Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Board Member, Master Gardner designation, Kentucky Auctioneers Auxiliary Founding Member and Past-President, National Auctioneers Association Auxiliary Board Member and Hall of Fame recipient, Delegate to The Auctioneers Consortium of The Pacific Rim in Beijing, China, Kurtz Auction & Realty Company owner, officer, realtor, and auction clerk, and member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Mary Kathryn McDearman and Jane Ellen McDearman, and her sister-in-law, Judge Julia Tackett.
Sharon is survived by her husband, William Burton (Bill) Kurtz; her children, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Kurtz McDearman and her husband, Kevin, of Prospect and John Mason Kurtz and his wife, Chrissy, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Rob McDearman (Heather) of Louisville, John Bradley McDearman of Prospect, Lucy Kurtz (Sean Dobson, fiancé) of Cincinnati, Ohio, George Kurtz of Evansville, Indiana, Max Kurtz of Louisville, Tom Kurtz of Owensboro, Joseph Kurtz of Owensboro, and John Walter Kurtz of Owensboro; great-granddaughters, Alice Kurtz of Owensboro and Avery McDearman (due in June) of Louisville; sister, Carolyn Ling Campbell (Bill) of Cary, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Kelly Goetz (Jim) of Owensboro and Martha Williams (Bob) of Fredonia; and many other relatives.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 943, Owensboro, KY 42302 or Impact 100 Owensboro, P.O. Box 1106, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences for the family may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
