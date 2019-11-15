MCHENRY -- Sharon Lou Oller Luck, 70, of McHerny, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was a homemaker and member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, JD Luck; sons Mike Warner and Jeremy Warner; stepdaughters Tammy Miller, Carol Shepherd, June Conder and Cindy Barley; brothers Tommy Oller and Neal Oller; sisters Janie Oller and Sue Oller.
A private burial will be held at Cool Springs Cemetery. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
