Sharon Means Alvey, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 3, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Frank Hulsey and Delma Anderson. Sharon spent 16 years as the manager of Goodwill and was a longtime member of First Free Will Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband of 23 years, Christopher Means Sr.; her second husband, the Rev. William A. “Bill” Alvey, with whom she spent 12 wonderful years of her life with; and a sister, Shirley Stallings.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Jessica Morris (Thomas); two sons, Steven Means (Tamotha) and Kevin Means (Pam); her “adopted” daughter, Shelly Means; grandchildren Karissa Means, Tyler Means, Alexis Means and Dylan Means; six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Christine Brown, Bonnie Mason (Billy), Marion Jackson, and Danny Hulsey (Cheryl); and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Sharon will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sharon Alvey may be left at www.glenncares.com.
