Sharon Renee Duncan Church, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 16, 1955, in Daviess County to the late James Lloyd and Regina Whitworth Duncan. Sharon was a member of First Baptist Church and had been a business owner. She was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, played softball for many years, was an avid Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball fan, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Sharon was also preceded in death by a son, Dustin Michael Church, July 10, 2004; brother-in-law, Levi Baker, Jr. Feb. 5, 2023; and sister-in-law, Marie Duncan.
Surviving is a son, Casey Christopher Church and wife, Monica, of Keene, New Hampshire; a sister, Dyanne Baker of Philpot; two brothers, James Michael Duncan and wife, Darlene, of Whitesville and Barry Lloyd Duncan of Owensboro; aunts, Ann Clayton, Naomi Oates, and Sue Baggarly, all of Owensboro, and Betty Bledsoe of Kokomo, Indiana; her caregiver, guardian, and best friend, Sharon Hueck and husband, Ray, of Owensboro; and her roommate at the nursing home, Glenda Taylor.
A memorial service for Sharon will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Following the memorial service, food and refreshments will be provided at Bittel Hall at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
