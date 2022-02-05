HORSE BRANCH-Sharon Rose Camp, 66, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a tax preparer for H & R Block.
Survivors: her husband of 48 years, Douglas Camp; two sons, Rodney (Brittany) Camp and Russell (Heidi) Camp; a sister, Lisa (Randy) Ferguson; and a brother, Thomas (Carolyn) Allen.
Services are 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Boyd Cemetery in Rosine. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
A reception for family and friends will be held at the Horse Branch Fire Department after the service.
