HATFIELD, INDIANA — Sharon Rose Chewning, 68, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her home.
Survivors: husband, John Chewning; son, John G.T. Chewning (Paul Skelton); brother, Ronnie Pierson; and half-sister, Nancy Meyers.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented