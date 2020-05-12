Sharon S. Ruth, 54, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 12, 1966, in Daviess County to the late James and Norma Jean Willoughby Nichols. Sharon was a member of Southside Church of Christ. She enjoyed cross stitching, watching reality TV, shopping and gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jeff Ruth; son, Nick Ruth; sister, Stacey Rogers (Tom); nieces and nephews, Amanda Hampton, Andrea Rogers, Jeremie Ruth, David Ruth, Kelsey Ruth, and Jenna Ruth; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Sharon’s funeral services will be available for viewing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance on Wednesday in parking lot at Davis Funeral home from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through. Your participation is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Sharon’s family.
