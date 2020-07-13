Sharon “Sherry” Marie Greep Hamilton, 78, of Owensboro went to be with the Lord, Friday July 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Owensboro on May 4, 1942, to the late Malcolm and Mildred Wall Greep.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Greep Hamilton and her great-grandson, Grayson Aaron Oost.
Over her lifetime she was employed by Wyndalls’ Enterprises as a bookkeeper as well as a receptionist at WVJS/WSTO where her father Malcolm Greep was a co-founder. She was in many commercials and was an extra in the movie “The Kentuckian.” She participated in several beauty pageants such as “Miss Praise” and “Miss Movie Mirror”, where she appeared on the cover of “Movie Mirror Magazine” as one of the finalists. She was accepted to Barbizon Modeling Agency and was often told of her resemblance to Elizabeth Taylor. Due to her greatest beauty being her heart, she chose to marry and raise three children that were her life. Her family loved her intelligence, quick wit, piano playing and her amazing fried chicken and gravy. Her favorite past time was spending time and bantering with her family. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ, was baptized in the Christian Church and was one of the original members of Good Shepherd Church.
Sherry is survived by her
daughters, Donya Hamilton Menzies (Keith), Lisa Hamilton Kirby (Roger); and the father of her children, Don L. Hamilton; her sister, Deborah Greep DeArmond (Karl); her grandchildren, Aaron Oost (Holly Davis), Brandon Oost (Ashley Jones), Shayla Menzies (Matthew Morris) and Skylar Menzies; her great-grandchildren, Dallas Matthew Oost, Brooklyn Rose Oost and Karter Alyvia Owen; her nieces, Julie Rickard (Tim), Karla Parsons (David), and Stephanie Bailey (Bill); and numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Jim Wells officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Hamilton in person at the visitation or service is encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
