MIDDLETOWN, Del. — Sharon St. James Shepherd, 50, of Middletown, Delaware, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Born in Owensboro on Dec. 14, 1969, she was a daughter of the late James R. and Paula “Gail” (Higgins) Felts. Sharon worked as a wine associate at Total Wine & More. She enjoyed spending her time outdoors, skiing, biking or walking. Sharon also loved to travel and spend time with her family. She loved birds like they were her children. Sharon was quite creative and loved to make crafts to decorate her home, and even made all of the decorations for her wedding.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Mike J. Shepherd; son Paul-Michael (Taylor) Felts of Owensboro; sisters Debbie Skelton, Resa Felts, Anita Deely and Susie Turner; and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to UNICEF, 125 Maiden Lane, Memorial Gift, New York, NY 10038.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com.
Commented