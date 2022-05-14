HORSE BRANCH — Sharon Sue Coy, 67, of Horse Branch, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. She worked as a CNA at several area nursing homes.
Survivors: husband, Paul Coy; two children, Paul “Martin” Coy and Mary (Christopher) Daugherty; and one sister, Mary (Dan) Batts.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Renfrow Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Sharon Sue Coy by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
