Shartez L. McHenry, devoted fiancé, sister, daughter, police officer and public servant, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the age of 34. Shartez was born in Owensboro on Nov. 13, 1986. She was the daughter of Ricky Johnson and Sharon Lynn McHenry.
Shartez graduated from Owensboro High School in 2004. She earned a degree from Daymar College before attending the police academy at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. She met her fiancé, Stephanie Creilson, on January 2015. Together, Shartez and Stephanie went through the process of getting into the academy, and it was Stephanie’s support in teaching Shartez how to shoot that helped her pass qualifications for the academy. She was the 463rd class to graduate on March 14, 2015, and from there, she began her career with the Owensboro Police Department, proudly being issued Badge 342.
Shartez was never afraid to confront danger. For the next seven years, she protected her family and community while working as an Owensboro police officer. She not only patrolled the streets, but willingly gave of her time and commitment to organizations such as Girls Inc., the YMCA, Owensboro Parks and Wendell Foster to name a few. Shartez worked to positively influence many young girls in her life. She wasn’t only a police officer, no. When she wasn’t devoting her time to us, those who safely walk the streets because of her, she was a traveler, griller, animal lover and outdoors enthusiast.
Affectionately known as “Titi” by her nephew, she enjoyed being in her yard, on her property, simply enjoying her space. She and Stephanie spent many days planting flowers there. Her favorite flower was a tulip and her favorite trees were catalpa trees and willows; many will be planted in her honor and memory. She enjoyed the beach and frequented trips to St. Petersburg, Florida. It was there she witnessed the ocean for the first time. Simply put, it was love at first sight. An animal lover, Shartez’s “baby” was her dog, Abby. Grilling was a specialty of hers, and steaks and chicken wings frequented the menu. Of course, she enjoyed the company of her family right there in it all. She touched many hearts and saved many lives. Shartez was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Preceding Shartez in death are her grandparents, William and Shirley McHenry; an uncle, William McHenry Jr. aka June Bug; and Bobby Mason in 2018, who she loved as a father.
Aside from her parents, Shartez is survived by her fiancé, Stephanie Creilson; sister Brittany McHenry; her nephew, Brentley; a cousin, who was more like a sister, Keyocko Joiner; and numerous friends and law enforcement brothers and sisters.
A funeral celebration for Officer Shartez McHenry will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
While the general public is welcome to attend, attendance at the event is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Therefore, anyone interested in viewing the service is encouraged to watch the livestream at the official Haley McGinnis Facebook page. Please note the celebration will begin on the page promptly at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory, 519 Locust Street, Owensboro, KY 42301, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Attendees will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements while inside the funeral home. As a matter of security, please refrain from bringing bags inside the home. Mobile phones or any other small recording devices (to include audio) will not be permitted to be used inside the home.
Memorial donations may be made in Shartez’s honor to help support her family by contributing to her memorial fund. Envelopes for Officer Shartez McHenry will be made available to all in attendance at the funeral home.
