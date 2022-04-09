Shauna Douglas, also known as Lucky Lucky from Kentucky, 54, of Owensboro, passed away April 4, 2022. She was born August 28, 1967, in Owensboro to Irvin Douglas and the late Anna L. Howard Douglas. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Shauna enjoyed listening to music, going to cookouts, and boxing. She had a special place in her heart for her family and friends, but she loved everyone she met. Shauna also enjoyed dancing and singing. She truly loved bringing joy to all. Especially spending time with grandchildren and her Aces, Sherry Martin, Shawn Higgs, Mecho Bibbs, and Karena Hinton.
Along with her mother, Shauna is preceded in death by her grandmother, Alice Leachman; her grandfather, Lawrence Herbert Jones; Mattie Norris; Collin Douglas and Dylan Talbott.
She is survived by her companion “husband”, Michael Bellamy; her children, De’Ante Kelly, Orlando (Tica) Kelly, and LaTaysha (Demarcus) Evans; her grandchildren, Amarie, Kyrese, Kiki, and Aniya; her siblings, Contonia “Toddy” Mundy, Irvin Douglas, Jr., Cyverta Massey, Denise Burnette, Nakita (Ronald) Mason, and Catacia Douglas; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 4th Street Baptist church. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Douglas.
