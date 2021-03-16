Shawn Allen McElwain, 22, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born March 5, 1999, in Daviess County, Shawn attended both Apollo and Owensboro High Schools. He was a handsome young man with a beautiful smile and very family oriented. Shawn loved hanging out with his friends, playing basketball, and rap music especially g herbo.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Billy and Karen McElwain; infant daughter, Kinzlee McElwain; sister, Kristi McElwain; brother, Robert Harris; grandparents, MaryAnn and Luther Hamilton and Sheila and Bobby Smith; several nieces and nephews; and his close friends that were like brothers, Vashawn Miller, Corrion Mason, Fabo Garcia, Ralph Fuller, and Brodie Dean.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a funeral service with limited attendance.
Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children Services, 1925 Frederica St #200, Owensboro, KY 42301.
