Shawn Curl Gottman, 55, of Owensboro, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and GG, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 29, 1965, in Gary, Indiana, to Orin and Shirley Bland Curl. Shawn enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets, and keeping her house clean, everything has its place. She loved her trips to Gatlinburg with her husband, and spending time with her cat, Star.
She was preceded in death by her father, Orin Curl.
Shawn is survived by her husband of 33 years, William Gottman; a daughter, Kristina Miller (Mark); her mother, Shirley Curl; grandchildren, Jessica and Justin Miller; great-grandson, Hunter Miller; a sister, Kaye Curl; brother, Vance Curl; and a nephew, Timm Curl.
The graveside service for Shawn will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City, Indiana.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
