Shawn McKay, 58, of Knotsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Owensboro. He was born July 10, 1963, in Owensboro, the son of William Charles and Sue Ellen Gerteisen McKay.
Shawn’s favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and his children and making them happy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and working on cars. He was truly a selfless man and never met a stranger.
Aside from his parents, Shawn was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Roger McKay.
Left to honor Shawn’s memory are his children Shawna, Rebekah and Cole McKay; seven grandchildren; and one brother, Paul McKay.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Damon Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
