Shawna C. Murphy, 52, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born in Owensboro Dec. 30, 1969, to Jerry Brice and Chequita “Chee Chee” Stevenson. She was a member of Cable Missionary Baptist Church. Her favorite color was pink, and she enjoyed cooking, taking walks, and spending time with her family. She was a joy to be around and would put a smile on your face. Shawna will be missed by all who knew her.
Shawna is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Brice.
Those left to cherish her memories are her four children, Chedwick D. Murphy (Ashley), Shauntineke Murphy (William), Cortelious Murphy, and Luther Murphy (Cassidy); long-time companion, Ricky Davis; mother, Chequita Stevenson; grandmother, Elois Pope Murphy; four siblings, Ramona Murphy (Calvin), Sheretha Stevenson (Meechie), Darrell Murphy (Elizabeth), and Phillippe Murphy (Michelle); ten grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. A gathering of friends and relatives will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the church.
