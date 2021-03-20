Shawna Kay Rodney, 23, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, with her baby Emberlyn Grace by her side, as result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Born at Christmastime, Dec. 28, 1997, she blessed the late Brandon Rodney and Amanda Johnson immediately.
Filled with charisma from the beginning, Shawna was fun-loving and caring. A natural nurturer, if you will. Defined by those who love her most, she was a firecracker, exploding with love and passion for life and learning. An avid fan of TV series, especially Grey’s Anatomy, Shawna encompassed an appreciation for images and photography. Taking photos of people and places brought such a sense of joy. Many times, you could find her nestled up reading a great book, if there was time, because more times than not, she was chasing Emme around. They say actions speak louder than words, but Shawna had such love for Emme, and being her mother was her life’s joy. The actions to prove are the countless videos of singing, dancing, laughing and just being together with Emme that she leaves behind to bless all who love her.
Aside from her father, Brandon, Shawna is preceded in death by her daughter, Emberlyn Grace Howard; and great-grandfather Dale “PawPaw” Gallimore.
Aside from her mother, those who remain to honor and remember Shawna’s life and legacy are her son, Izaiah Howard; a daughter, Kayleigh; a brother, Austin; sisters Makayla and Nevaeh; an uncle, Steve Lehman; aunts Shelby Pritchett, Brittney Rodney, Morgan Johnson, Jayla Johnson, Ashley Clark and Angela Rodney; grandparents Amy and Steve Lehman, Lisa and Anthony Johnson and Nathan and Debbie Rodney; and a great-grandmother, Geraldine Pennetti and Terry Williford.
Visitations for Shawna will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Emme will be with her.
Those who wish to honor and remember Shawna and Emme at the visitation celebration are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those who are in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Shawna Kay.
Share your messages of condolence, photographs and memories of Shawna by visiting and signing her virtual tribute at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented