LEWISPORT — Shawnee Sheree Alexander, 49, of Lewisport, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was born Jan. 20, 1974, in Owensboro to James and Sandra Small Lowe. Shawnee worked at River Valley Behavioral Health for 15 years before working for Charlotte’s Web Daycare. She enjoyed motorcycles, drag racing, and hard rock music. Shawnee loved her family, especially her daughter. She would tell it like it was and fought for what she believed in. Her kind and caring heart will be missed.
Shawnee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Boyd “Peewee” and Monnie Small; her uncle, Rex Small; her cousins, Tony Small and Tracy Small; and her husband’s grandmother, Mae Basham.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Kenny Alexander; her daughter, Shayla Alexander; her parents, James and Sandra Lowe; her siblings, Shannon Mattingly and Ricky Jackson; and her nieces and nephews, Shyann Embry, Trish Jackson, J.C. Jackson, Johna Lindsey, John Michael Embry, Scarlett Embry, Lexie Galvez, Taylor Dampier, Courtney Jackson, and Baylee Lewis.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Suicide Prevention, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, or River Valley Behavioral Health.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Shawnee Alexander may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
