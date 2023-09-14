Sheila Anderson Sosh, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born Sept. 3, 1958, in Owensboro to the late Carl Anderson and Juanita Carter Anderson. Sheila was of the Christian faith and worked in production for most of her career. Sheila was a lover of music. She devoted her time to her family and loved her grandchildren with abundance.
Along with her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Sosh, and her siblings, David Anderson, Gary Anderson, Darrel Anderson, and Judy Hester.
Sheila is survived by her daughter, Heather (James) Carrico; grandchildren, Preston and Harper Carrico; stepfather, Don Melton; sister, Diane (Larry) Stites; father of her children, Daniel Sosh; former sister-in-law, Judy Anderson; and many valued nieces and nephews.
