Sheila Ann Rayman, 70, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born August 21, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Kenneth Ivy Basham and Mary Jean Howard Basham. Sheila worked as a monitor for Dismas Charities and also at Rosedale Nursing Home. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of F.O.E. #4168. Sheila loved UK basketball, fishing, and grilling out, but, most of all, she loved her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Basham and Steve Basham, and nephew, Thomas Daniels on February 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Harold D. Rayman, Jr.; two sons, Frank Brewer and Michael Stewart (Sonya); brother, Kenny Basham, Sr.; sister, Nancy Shelton; and her fur baby, Sharly Ann’D.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
