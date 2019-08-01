BEAVER DAM -- Sheila B. Kane, 67, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital. She was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Hartford to the late Cecil and Ruby Austin Bratcher. She had worked at Walmart as a pharmacy technician and previously worked for Ohio County Hospital as a secretary. Sheila enjoyed gardening, canning and flowers, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Trogden; and two brothers, Donald and Carl Bratcher.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Steve Kane; two daughters, Stephanie Kane and Kelly Whitehead and her husband, Jed; two grandchildren, Bailey and Holden Whitehead; a brother, Iman Bratcher and his wife, Beverly; a sister, Sue Davis and her husband, Ralph; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial follows in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, ATTN: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Messages of condolence for the Kane family may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
