Sheila F. Boone Tucker, 70, went home to see her parents, April 8, 2022 at U of L Hospital. She was born September 21, 1951 to the late C.A. Frog and Ruby Boone. Sheila loved her Kentucky Wildcats and everyone she ever came in contact with. She was the most loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt there ever was. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; three sisters, Brenda, Debbie, and Sherry; a grandson, Brentley; and a dear friend, Ray Vincent.
Left to carry on her memory are her fiance, Donald Vincent of Owensboro; her son, Donnie Cooper of Florida; a step-daughter, Misty (C.K.) Belcher of Central City; four granddaughters, Adrienne Cooper and Jalisa (Pat) Hopson both of Florida, Angie Mainer of Tennessee and Makayla Belcher of Central City; two grandsons, Ruston Belcher of Central City and Jordan Cooper of Florida; two great-grandsons Brayden Cooper and Elijah Mainer; two great-granddaughters, Rylie and Everlyn; two brothers, JR (Paula) Boone of Owensboro and Jerry (Jackie) Boone of Tennessee; two sisters, Sandy (Kenny) Boling and Misty (Jerry) King of Owensboro; a brother in law, Mike (Jennifer) Vincent of Texas; 15 nieces and nephews; 31 great nieces and nephews; 22 great-great nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, many friends and one very special lady, Ruth Vincent; and a man she considered her second father, Roy Henry.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Sheila asks anyone attending to wear something U.K. or blue.
