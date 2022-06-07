REYNOLDS STATION — Sheila Goetz Cooper, 58, of Reynolds Station, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home. She was a custodian for Ohio County Schools.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Louise Goetz, and a brother, David Goetz.
Survivors include her husband, Wesley Cooper of Reynolds Station; two sons, Wesley Adam (Brittany) Cooper of Beaver Dam and William Bradley (Michelle) Cooper of Reynolds Station; a daughter, Brittania Reshea Cooper of Louisville; brothers, Mike Goetz of Louisville, Bruce Goetz of Utica, Jimmy Goetz of Owensboro, and Byron Goetz of Kent, Ohio; sister, Lisa Jones of Philpot; and ten grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
