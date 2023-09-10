Sheila Grimes Ricks, born on Dec. 18, 1960, in Bowling Green, peacefully passed away on Sept. 6, 2023, in Louisville, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Michael Ricks, and their cherished son, Jonathan Ricks, along with his wife, Brittany Ricks, and their adored granddaughter, Brinkley Ricks. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will forever resonate in their hearts.
Sheila was the beloved sister of Anita Simpson (Lewis) and Janice Kelly (Harold), as well as the sister of Harold Grimes (Sue). She was also a beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her presence in their lives brought joy and warmth.
Preceded in death by her mother, Virgie Grimes; her father, Rubel Grimes; and her brother, Darrell Grimes (Carolyn). Sheila now joins her loved ones in eternal peace.
Sheila dedicated herself to the field of education, serving as an employee of the Christian County School System and later as a retired employee of the Owensboro Board of Education.
Throughout her life, Sheila was a true warrior in every sense of the word. Her battle against cancer was an inspiration to all who knew her, demonstrating incredible courage and unwavering faith.
One of Sheila’s greatest joys in life was being a phenomenal mother and grandmother.
To honor Sheila’s memory, a wake will be held in her honor with dear friends and family in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in her honor, she would be pleased if you would support www.ichelp.org, a cause that was close to her heart.
