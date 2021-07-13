FORDSVILLE — Sheila Jane Allen, 54, of Fordsville, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home. She was manager at Dollar General in Rosine. Sheila was a well loved mom, wife, sister, aunt, and boss. Their door was always open to their families and friends. She was a mom and friend to all, never holding a grudge. Above all, she touched everyone that ever got the privilege to know her and love her. She’ll be greatly missed until we see her again.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Toppins.
She is survived by her husband, James Allen, of Fordsville; two daughters, Sara Allen-Howard (Cody), of Fordsville, and Angel Plank, of Plainfield, Illinois; a son, Jesse James Allen, of Fordsville; grandchildren, Cameron and Baylee May Stowe of Plainfield; brother, Harold Lee Toppins, of Madisonville, Tennessee; and sisters, Laura Frasch, of Nottingham Park, Illinois, Linda Toppins and Marsha Paez, both of Posen, Illinois, and Cynthia Dahl, of Olaton.
Services are 4 p.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Visitation is from Noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
