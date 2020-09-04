MORGANTOWN — Sheila Jean Maiden, 54, passed on to her heavenly home on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020. Her strong will to live and unwavering faith in God and the love and prayers of family and friends was an inspiration to many.
Sheila was born July 31, 1966, in Hollywood, Florida, to the late Jackie Maiden and is survived by her mother, Martine Baize Maiden; brother Randy; niece Tristin; and friend Angie Maiden.
Sheila was preceded in death also by her paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
Memorial donations in memory of Sheila can be made to Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Yet, beyond financial donations, Sheila always lived by the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you would like to be treated. i.e. Do a loving act of kindness, make someone laugh, send a card, give a hug or say “I love you” to your family and friends in her memory.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Sheila. A private family service will be held.
Commented