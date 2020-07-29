Sheila Jo Wade, 54, of Irvington, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband John Mark Wade; son John Cody Wade; daughter Brianna Nicole Wade; stepson Jason Allen Farrari; stepdaughter Tiffany Anne Ferrari; brothers Bobby Reichmuth and Robin Reichmuth; and sister Becky Carman
Funeral is at noon Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Burial is at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Irvington. Visitation is Thursday after 9:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy: Esophageal Cancer Research.
Commented