Sheila Joyce Tello, 65, of Henderson, passed away and joined her Savior and her son, Kevin Basham, in Heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Owensboro on Oct. 2, 1956, to the late Rosie and James Nelson. Sheila loved to listen to oldies music, dance and enjoy life. She enjoyed yard-selling and shopping at thrift stores. Sheila loved and was so proud of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was the person to call if you ever needed someone to talk to or vent to. Sheila wore her heart on her sleeve and loved and cared for everyone.
In addition to her parents and a son, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Franklin Basham and a brother, Bryant Clary.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Cruz Tello; three daughters, Gabrielle May (David Coan), Tamica Basham (Tony Grubb) and Kellie Diaz (Johny Diaz); one son, Scott Basham (Jamie Sapp); 27 grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; five sisters, Peachy Fulks, Jonell Hale, Pam Goins, Angela Cox and Donna Mattingly; three brothers, Roger Clary, Patrick Clary and Joseph Clary; and countless nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Sheila Tello Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
