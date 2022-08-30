CROMWELL — Sheila Mae Goodman Filback, 55, of Cromwell, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. Sheila was a homemaker and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, John Filback; daughters, Holly Mendoza, Charla Filback, and Jennifer Filback; mother, Beulah Daugherty; and sisters, Carolyn Stewart and Bell Towl.
Service: 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Sheila Filback Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
