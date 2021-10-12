Sheila Mae Parker, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was born in Henderson, on September 11, 1962 to Judy Mae Turley Wilson. Along with her mother, Sheila was raised by Jim Wilson. She lovingly cared for her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Sheila was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Monnie Mae Turley.
Along with her mother, Sheila is survived by her daughter, Mandy Mae (Travis) Wilson; her grandson, Brock Parker; and her siblings, Jo Ann (Chris Gosk) Collins, Phillip (Susie) Wilson, and Dan (Penny) Wilson; and her nephews, Jacob Swanson, Matthew Collins, and Dylan Gosk.
Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Miss Parker.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Sheila Mae Parker and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented