OCALA, Fla. -- Sheila Faye Birkhead Crook, 73, passed on Dec. 4, 2019 in Ocala at Legacy Hospice Facility. She was born on June 7, 1946, to the late Maurice Birkhead and Eloise Moore Birkhead. She was a graduate of Western Kentucky University where she earned bachelor's degrees in English and journalism. Sheila was retired from Owensboro Mercy Hospital where she worked in accounting and as a cashier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ray Cook.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Noele Bartlett Vaughn, of Ocala, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Emily Vaughn and Collin Brown; a daughter, Carrie Dawn Crook, of Lexington; a son, Michael Keith Crook, of LaGrange; sisters Nanda Simmons (Tom) and Leslie Acton (Don), all of Owensboro.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
