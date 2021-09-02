OAK GROVE — Shekia Mahognay Wilson, 39, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home in Oak Grove of natural causes. She was born in Madisonville on June 9, 1982, the daughter of Adrian Barker of Hopkinsville and Cynthia Wilson of Owensboro. Shekia was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Tyshawn (Jillian) Anthony, Shetiah Wilson and Zikeyah Wilson of Hopkinsville; siblings Desiree Poindexte of Hopkinsville and Patrick Wilson of Owensboro; one grandchild; and a devoted friend, Jarvis Mosley of Hopkinsville.
Services will be noon Friday at Gamble Funeral Home with the Rev. Norris Mills officiating. Burial will be in Cave Springs Cemetery. There will be a walk-through visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks are required.
