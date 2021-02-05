Shelby Dean Johnson, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 14, 1940, in Ohio County to the late Marvin and Nona Duvall Johnson. Shelby retired from Commonwealth Aluminum as a supervisor and was a U.S. Army veteran. He attended Woodlawn Methodist Church. Shelby liked hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and watching NASCAR. He loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. N4PRL was an avid ham radio operator, and he enjoyed drinking coffee with his buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Irmtraud Johnson; two daughters, Connie Lashbrook (Jeff) and Sylvia Sweatt (Terry); five grandchildren, Kelsey Pedley (J.T.), Tyler Lashbrook (Christina), Jessica Fisher (Josh), Erin Jones (Kyle) and Mackenzie Sweatt; five great-grandchildren, Bryce Pedley, Aubrie Pedley, Karlee Pedley, Oliver Fisher and Luke Fisher; brother Marty Johnson (Sandy); sisters Norma Jean Bean (Larry), Joy Krahwinkle, Bonnie Norris and Lavonne Helm (Tommy); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 6 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Norton Children’s Hospital, Dept. 86140, P.O. Box 95183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
