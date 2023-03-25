Shelby Elizabeth Jarvis, 30, of Browder, died in Louisville on March 23, 2023.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Jarvis; dad, Jason Johnson; mom, Marquaitta Johnson; children, Michael Stout, Gavin Jarvis, Jaxton Jarvis and Addyson Jarvis; grandmother, Betty Johnson; and brother, Zachary Caine.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be private. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
