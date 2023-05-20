GREENVILLE — Shelby Genette Sorrels, 50, of Greenville, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 4:13 p.m. at Baptist Health Louisville. Mrs. Sorrels was born Dec. 19, 1972, in Muhlenberg County. She attended Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and was part owner of Sorrels Plumbing. She was also a member of the Woman’s Club of Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Ilene Brown, and aunt, Pat.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Sorrels; sister, Lawanda Reed; cousin, Kim Pope; nieces, Leia Anderson, Sarah (Scotty) Fulkerson, and Jenny Lynn; stepbrother, Frankie Gene Brown; and stepsister, Terrie Garrett.
The funeral arrangements will be private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
