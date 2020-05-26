Shelby J. “Dad” Basham, 74, of Owensboro passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in his home. He was born in his childhood home in Millwood, on Aug. 19, 1945, to the late Shelby T. and Elsie Reynolds Basham. Shelby was a member of the Baptist faith. He retired from Hudson Machine and Manufacturing where he worked as a machinist for several years. Shelby loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with them. In his free time, he would tinker in his garage. He dabbled in carpentry, mechanics, and electronics, and would work on just about anything. He also enjoyed playing the lottery.
Along with his parents Shelby is preceded in passing by his wife, Shirley Gale Basham who passed away in 2015; and 17 brothers and sisters.
Shelby is survived by his children, Kandy (Bruce) Moorman, Shelly Reedy, Shelby (Brenda) Basham, Penny Parsons, Misty Basham, and Robert Parsons; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Earl (Donella) Basham, Homer (Kathy) Basham, and Linda (Ronald) Beville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday May 27, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
