Shelby J. Lashbrook, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Dec. 24, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Finis and Mary Evelyn Sosh English. Shelby was a member of Nickel Ridge Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lashbrook, on Dec. 29, 2019; brothers Kenneth English and Harold English; and sisters Freda Micetich, Bonnie Smith and Wanda Butler.
She is survived by her son, Todd Lashbrook (Brandy); daughter Misty Lashbrook; grandson Brandon Lashbrook; sisters Doris Ann Brown, Brenda Sue Leslie, Judy Strange and Debbie Fulkerson; brother Donald English; and many nieces and nephews.
Joint services with her husband will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
