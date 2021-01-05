SACRAMENTO — Shelby Jean Austin 83, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Shelby Jean Ellis was born September 15, 1937 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Shelby and Eva Hendricks Ellis and was married to John Martin “Bud” Austin December 6, 1958. Shelby Jean retired as a bus driver for McLean County Public Schools and was a member of Life Christian Center in Madisonville. She loved cooking, entertaining, and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Shelby Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John M. “Bud” Austin, who died April 9, 2006; by her daughter, Sabrina Austin-Conrad, who died January 7, 2017; and by her son, Keith Austin, who died March 16, 2017.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Debbie Austin of Sacramento; a son-in-law, Mark Conrad of Sacramento; three grandchildren, John Martin Austin, II (Shannon) of Rochester, Kentucky, Jessica Austin Hayes (Joey) of Owensboro and Ashley Nousiadis (Spyridon) of Utica; 6 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Baize officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Shelby Jean’s family from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Shelby Jean’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Shelby Jean’s services will be streamed live on at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The Shelby Jean Austin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 234; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Shelby Jean at musterfuneralhomes.com.
