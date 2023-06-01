Shelby Jean Husk, 86, of Owensboro, went home Monday, May 29, 2023, to celebrate her Heavenly 86th birthday with her late husband, Joseph Husk; mother, Pearl Ransom; father, James Ransom; four brothers, James, Charles, Carl, and Jerry Ransom; and a grandson, Steven Calloway. She was born May 29, 1937, in Owensboro.
She will be missed by her four daughters, Donna Deno, Karen Simmons (Gary), Theresa Hayden (Frank), and Katrina Dill (Barry), all of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a
graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Rosehill Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted — Matthew 5:4.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
