FORDSVILLE — Shelby Lynn Osborne, 16, of Fordsville, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her home. She attended Corinth Baptist Church.
Shelby is survived by her parents, Justin and Maghan Osborne, of Fordsville; sisters, Nevaeh Osborne, of Fordsville and Sierra (Dillon) Midkiff, of Beaver Dam; brothers, Jaxon Osborne, Jase Osborne, Lazarus Osborne and Jasper Osborne, all of Fordsville; grandparents, Robby Boling, of Fordsville, Felicia Boling, of Owensboro, Tim and Pat Osborne, of Hartford, and Don and Wanda Miller, of Beaver Dam; aunt, Beth Bush, of Louisville; uncles, Ryan Boling, of Paducah, and Brian (Jamie) Osborne, of Hartford; close friends, Lena and Carolina Lucas, of Owensboro; and several cousins that loved her dearly.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady with burial in Providence-Smith Cemetery in Fordsville. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
