Shelby Makaela May, 32, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 11, 1990, in McComb, Mississippi to Pat May and the late Glen L. May. Shelby was a social worker for the State of Indiana and a long-time Target employee, and she considered them to be her second family.
Shelby lived her life based on experiences and not material things. She never turned down an adventure. Shelby had a larger-than-life personality and to know her was to love her. She was a lover of all things travel and enjoyed many trips hiking in national parks. Coffee was a must for her in the mornings or any time of the day. She found her happiness in listening to music, especially if it involved Taylor Swift. Although Shelby was strong, her weakness was animals. She loved animals so much and wanted to have them all. Along with her adventurous soul, Shelby also found her peace in reading and expressed herself through her amazing writing. She was the strongest and most courageous spirit. She will be missed by many.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Shelby is survived by her mother, Pat; brother, Stephen May; “hand-picked sister” and best friend, Caitlin Panis; other best friends, who were very dear to her, Bridgett Prince and Megan and Justin Gray; along with hosts of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends and family can visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Shelby would have loved for friends and family to make charitable donations to It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc., 1417 North Stockwell Road, Evansville, IN 47715, in honor of her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Shelby would have loved for friends and family to make charitable donations to It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc., 1417 North Stockwell Road, Evansville, IN 47715, in honor of her memory.
